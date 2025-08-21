Hooghly: Man surrenders at Uttarpara PS after killing wife

Kolkata: A man surrendered before the police after murdering his wife over a family dispute on Wednesday morning at Konnagar in Hooghly.

Before going to the police station, he went to the house of his elderly sister to inform her about the murder and sought her blessings by touching her feet.

According to sources, Ashoke Chatterjee, a resident of Mastarpara in Konnagar under the jurisdiction of Uttarpara police station, used to live with his wife Sabita Chatterjee, aged about 55 years.

Ashoke used to work at the Konnagar Municipality earlier. At present, he was jobless. On Wednesday morning, Ashoke went to the residence of one of his elder sisters nearby. As soon as her elder sister opened the door, Ashoke reportedly informed her that he had killed Sabita and was now going to the police station. Before leaving the place, Ashoke touched her feet and sought blessings. Hearing about the murder, Ashok’s elder sister panicked and informed other relatives.

Meanwhile, Ashoke reached the Uttarpara police station and told the cops that he had killed his wife. After a while, the police, in the presence of the local councillor Biswarup Chakraborty, recovered the body of Sabita and sent it for autopsy. An investigation has started to find the motive behind the murder.