Hooghly: Man arrested under POCSO Act

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Saturday night for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl at Mogra in Hooghly district.

The accused is the neighbour of the victim girl who stays in the Mogra area of Hooghly. It is alleged that the accused on Saturday evening entered the house of the 16-year-old girl, sexually assaulted her and fled.When the girl informed her parents about the incident, they approached the police. At night, a complaint was lodged at the Mogra Police Station. Cops registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

When police reached the residence of the accused they found that he had already fled. However, the police, using its sources and technological help, traced the accused in the Talandu area adjacent to Mogra. The parents of the accused claimed that their son was framed over a dispute. They reportedly alleged that their son used to drink liquor with the girl’s father. Some dispute had cropped up between them due to which the accused was framed. Police are investigating what happened on Saturday evening.