Hooghly: Father-son duo drown in pond

: A seven-year-old boy and his 30-year-old father died after they drowned while the man was teaching his son how to swim on Tuesday afternoon in Hooghly.

According to sources, Gobinda Nag (30), a cook by profession, lived with his son Gourab nag (7) and other family members at Krishnapur area near Hooghly Railway Station.

On Tuesday around 4 pm, after returning from work, he took his son Gourab to a nearby pond to teach him how to swim.

When none of them returned home till evening, Gobinda’s family members started searching for them. Meanwhile, a few local residents spotted the slippers of Gobinda and Gourab on the banks of the pond and they started searching for them

in the pond.

Meanwhile, the cops were informed. Police along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel started searching for the father-son duo and finally around 11 pm, the bodies were retrieved. It is suspected that Gobinda was in an inebriated condition and thus failed to save his son as well as himself. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy.