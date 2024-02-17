Hooghly: Class IV student succumbs to injuries

Kolkata: A class IV student was found with multiple injuries in his house at Kanaipur Adarsh Nagar English Road in Hooghly. The Chandannagar Police Commissionerate has started a probe into the incident.

The incident took place on Friday evening, when the child was alone in the house. The father works at a private company in Kolkata and mother works in a cosmetic shop. According to a news agency, the child’s cousin had entered the house screaming on Friday evening, thereafter neighbours found the child lying in a bloody condition.

The deceased child was taken to a private hospital in Hindmotor, where the doctors declared him dead. The child had suffered multiple injuries and it has been alleged that he was hit on the head with a sharp object. The police have sent the body for autopsy. According to the preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the child was murdered, however,

they are yet to ascertain the cause of death.