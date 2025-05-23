Hooghly: 6 held for ‘assaulting’ cops

Kolkata: Five police personnel were injured in an attack by a group of people while trying to stop loud DJ music during the immersion of idol of Goddess Kali at Dankuni in Hooghly district on Wednesday night.

Six persons were arrested and raids are continuing to find out others involved in the attack. Sources said, at the Monber and Ramkrishnapally in Dankuni, two Kali Pujas were organised like every year. Before the Puja, police met the Puja committees multiple times regarding the guidelines. At every meeting, police had clearly mentioned that loud and DJ music will not be allowed during the immersion.

On Wednesday night, during the immersion procession, DJs were used and loud music was played. When police tried to stop it, people who took part in the procession started abusing the cops. When cops cautioned them, a section of people got involved in a melee with police. Suddenly, the Puja committee members and the people from the procession put up a blockade demanding that the police will have to allow the DJ music. When cops tried to clear the road, the violent mob assaulted police personnel. A woman police personnel was also manhandled. Stones and bricks were pelted at the cops as well. Later, a large contingent of police force was deployed following which the situation was controlled.