Hooghly: 4 killed in road accident

Four persons were killed in a road accident at Gurap in Hooghly on Wednesday after a collision took place between a motorised van and a dumper.

According to sources, four labourers were going for work riding the motorised van along National Highway 19. At the Kongsaripur area in Gurap near the Durgapur Expressway, a dumper coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the van.

The four labourers identified as Jibandip Baul Das, Mangaldip Baul Das, Biswajit Roy and Dibakar Sinha suffered critical injuries and were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Meanwhile, the dumper fled before the local residents could detain the driver. Police have started a search.