Hooch den destroyed by women in Jagatballavpur

Kolkata: Tension spread at Jagatballavpur in Howrah on Monday morning after a group of women from Nabasan area vandalised a hooch den and set it on fire.



According to sources, the hooch den was running at the Nabasan area of Munshirhat under jurisdiction of Jagatballavpur Police Station for the past several months. It is alleged that despite police being aware of the hooch den, no action was taken.

The women villagers alleged that their male family members got addicted to liquor and were wasting a good amount of money from their limited income. As police did not take any action, on Monday, women from the locality vandalised the hooch den and also set the temporary structures on fire. After a while, cops from Jagatballavpur police Station went to the spot and assured the women that necessary actions will

be taken.