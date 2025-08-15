Honours: 15 police officers get medals for meritorious service

Kolkata: Praveen Kumar Tripathi and Amit P Javalgi, commissioners of Howrah Police Commissionerate and Chandannagar Police Commissionerate, respectively, are among 15 Bengal police officials who received the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday to commemorate Independence Day.

Deputy Police Superintendent Priyabrata Bakshi and Assistant Commissioner of Police Debanshu Dasgupta, together with 11 other police officials serving in ranks from ASI up to OC, were also conferred the MSM. On Thursday, 758 personnel across the country received MSM awards.

Meanwhile, 5 IPS officers from Bengal will be awarded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Independence Day programme on Red Road on Friday. Dip Narayan Goswami, IG of Malda range, Goura Sharma, IG Traffic, West Bengal, Meeraj Khalid, Joint Commissioner of Police (headquarters), Kolkata, and Debasmita Das, DIG of Special Task Force, West Bengal, will get the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Outstanding Service. IPS Arijit Sinha, SP of Jhargram district, along with Iswar Soren, posted as SI in Bankura, will receive the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for Commendable Services. The Independence Day programme at Red Road will host a tableau on an idol of Goddess Durga by the state Tourism department.

Several schools will perform a march past, while a few will host a short cultural programme. As many as 100 Baul artistes and folk artistes from Sunderbans, Cooch Behar will do a cultural

performance.