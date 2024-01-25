‘Honour whatever promise made within law’s framework’

Reacting to the state government’s affidavit in Supreme Court regarding the meeting between Chief Minister and Governor C V Ananda Bose last December, Bose on Wednesday said that he will honour whatever promise was made within the framework of law.

“I respect my Constitutional colleague, the Chief Minister. Whatever promise I have made, if at all, will be honoured within the framework of law. Let law take its course here also. Matter is with the Supreme Court, once a decision is made I will obey it in letter and spirit. I respect my colleague, I will not let her down. Promise is promise, but law is law,” Governor said on the sidelines while attending the 167th Foundation Day of Calcutta University on Wednesday.

The apex court is likely to hear the case on February 20. Following the Supreme Court’s request for the state and Governor to discuss and resolve the deadlock over V-C appointment in state universities, Banerjee had provided a list of preferences to the governor. According to the affidavit, despite the assurances, the governor has not acted on it yet.

Reportedly, the state in its affidavit mentioned that Bose had assured Banerjee that he would give his assent to the West Bengal University Law (amendment) Bill 2023 regarding the search-cum-selection committee for V-C appointments. However, the same has not been done yet. The 18-page affidavit also raised questions on why state funds to universities were being used by Raj Bhavan to fund the legal expenses for cases filed against the state.

The issue of interim V-C being given higher than the usual pay was also pointed out in the affidavit.