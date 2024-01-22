‘Homicide section of KP Detective dept likely to face staff crunch’

Kolkata: The 155-year-old Homicide Section of the Kolkata Police Detective Department may soon find it difficult to probe multiple homicidal cases as the number of officers is feared to go down to five next month.

According to sources, during November in 1868 when the department started, five officers and 30 Constables were posted there. After almost 155 years, the same scenario is unfolding as one of the six officers at present is expected to get promoted next month. About a few years ago, the number of officers in the Homicide section was around 14. Sources claimed that a new batch of Sub-Inspectors (SI) who are under training will soon join the force. After the joining of new SIs, senior officers will be posted in the Homicide department. However, officers of the city police reportedly claimed that despite having less number of officers, there is no impact as murder cases have gone down a lot.