BALURGHAT: A 36-year-old homemaker, Parul Sarkar of Khushipur, Ward 1, Buniadpur Municipality, was found hanging at her residence Friday morning. She is survived by her husband Nayan Sarkar and two children. Locals rushed her to Rashidpur Rural Hospital, where she was declared dead. Family members suspect foul play. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation.