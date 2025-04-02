Home Ministry communique: Delhi talks on Gorkha issue deferred to April 3

Darjeeling: In a sudden turn of events, a communication from Home Ministry stated that the meeting called for the resolution of the Gorkha impasse, scheduled to be held on April 2 at 11 am in Room 119, North Block, Delhi has been rescheduled for April 3 at 10 am, Room 119, North Block. The meeting will be chaired by the Minister of State (N), Home Affairs, Government of India.

This came to light with a letter to this effect sent to Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, appearing in social media.

Commenting on this, Raju Bista, the MP from Darjeeling, stated: “As the government is placing a critical Bill in the Parliament tomorrow, the talks have been postponed to April 3, 2025 at 10:00 am.”

Previously, on March 26, a letter from the Union Home Ministry had called for a meeting for the resolution of the Gorkha impasse on April 2.