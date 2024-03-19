Holi spl trains to be operated by ER’s Sealdah Div

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s (ER) Sealdah Division will operate special trains connecting various destinations like Gaya, Jaynagar, Gorakhpur, Puri and Guwahati to ease the passenger movement considering the rise in travel demand during the upcoming Holi festival.



During festive time, the rush for train tickets usually rises. Expecting the same, the special trains are scheduled to be provided by the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division. The special trains will be provided from Sealdah to five places. “These special trains will offer additional capacity and flexibility to accommodate the increased passenger volume during Holi,” the Railway official said.

A pair of special trains from Sealdah to Gorakhpur will depart from Sealdah at 6:15 pm on March 22 and from Gorakhpur at 11:30 am on March 23. For Sealdah to Gaya, the special train will leave from Sealdah at 9:15 pm on March 24 and from Gaya at 5:15 pm on March 25.

For Puri, the special train will leave from Sealdah at 11:50 pm on March 28 and from Puri at 3:15 pm on March 29. The Kolkata to Jaynagar special train will leave at 11:55 pm on March 22 and from Jaynagar at 3:25 pm on March 23.

These special trains will offer a range of accommodation options, including general coach, sleeper coach and air-conditioned coach. By introducing these trains, Sealdah Division anticipates generating an additional 6,237 berths, significantly alleviating the pressure on regular train services during Holi, the ER stated. Sealdah DRM Deepak Nigam stated that these special trains will cater to the needs of travel enthusiasts and ensure a smooth journey home for the celebrations for many.

South Eastern Railway is also running Holi special trains between Puri-Patna-Puri. This train will have stoppages at Baleshwar, Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura and Adra in SER jurisdiction.