Holi: Spl train between Howrah and Raxaul

KOLKATA: Eastern Railway to run one special train between Howrah and Raxaul to clear the rush of passengers during Holi.



The 03043 Howrah-Raxaul Holi special will leave Howrah at 11 pm on March 4 (Saturday) to reach Raxaul at 2:15 pm on the next day. The 03044 Raxaul-Howrah Holi special will leave Raxaul at 3:45 pm on March 5 (Sunday) and reach Howrah at 7:20 am on the next day.

The special train will stop at Bandel, Burdwan, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur & Jasidih stations within Eastern Railway jurisdiction enroute in both directions.

The special train will have general class, sleeper Class and air-conditioned accommodation. Booking of tickets for 03043 Howrah – Raxaul Holi Special will be available from February 20.