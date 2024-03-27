Holi: Over 400 held for disorderly conduct

Kolkata: More than 400 persons were arrested on Monday and Tuesday for alleged disorderly conduct during the Holi.

About 3,000 police personnel were deployed on Monday across the city with special emphasis on some areas.

Cops on night duty were directed to keep a strict vigil since Sunday night. Since Monday morning, special teams began patrolling including a few teams led by Deputy Commissioners (DC) of each division.

Special anti-crime teams along with the anti-rowdy squad were keeping a strict vigil across the city and nabbed 305 people for alleged disorderly conduct. Traffic cops were also intercepting vehicles to prevent drunk driving.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Maa Flyover on Sunday afternoon. Saikat Mallick (23) of Naskarpara in Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area was allegedly riding a motorcycle without helmet. Near the Park Circus Seven Point crossing, he lost control and his motorcycle rammed with the guard wall of the flyover.

The youth was taken to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Cops suspect it is a drunk driving case. On Tuesday, police arrested 131 persons for alleged disorderly conduct and also seized eight litre liquor from across the city.