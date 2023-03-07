Holi: Over 3K cops to be deployed

kolkata: Additional police will be deployed in the city on the occasion of Dol (March 7) and Holi (March 8) to maintain law and order.



Moreover, the police will take strict action against people who smear colour on stray animals.

In addition, if anyone is caught smearing colour or throwing water balloons at people without their consent, they will be booked under harassment charges. Similarly, people who smear colours on strays will be booked under the Cruelty to Animal Act.

Lalbazar has alerted every police station as well as the traffic department to ensure that no one drives a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. After playing Holi, people with colours on their hair usually prefer not to wear a helmet. The police will keep a strict lookout for violations and if found not wearing a helmet or carrying three people on a bike, the person will be fined.

Around 3,500 to 4,000 police personnel will be deployed in Kolkata on both festival days. Apart from this, PCR vans and quick response teams will also be deployed across the city. Moreover, each police station has been asked to ensure that paint or water is not being thrown down from multi-storey buildings, especially in places, including Central Kolkata’s Barabazar, Posta, Jorasanko, amongst others.

A large deployment of cops around the banks of Hooghly has also been made to

avoid accidents.