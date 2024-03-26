Holi: Over 100 persons arrested in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Police in an endeavour to maintain peace and order during Holi tightened security all over the district with surprise checks (naka checking), patrolling and route marches. More than 100 people have been arrested from different parts of the district for various illegal activities, including driving motorbikes under the

influence of alcohol.

Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, said that there is no report of any major untoward incident in the district so far. “More than 100 people have been arrested for different reasons, including rash driving and drunk driving. Of this, there are 34 people from the Kotwali Thana area.” He said that patrolling will continue till night to maintain peace. With elections round-the-corner and the spring festival of Holi, the district police have taken stringent measures to maintain law and order. Along with patrolling on motor bikes in rural areas of 25 police stations of the district, surveillance is being carried out with mobile vans.

Not only that, checkposts have been put up on the main roads leading to the city.A breathalyser machine was also used to check whether people are driving under the influence of alcohol. Police were deployed in Jalpaiguri town, Dhupguri, Malbazar where spring festival is celebrated every year with gusto. According to the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, there were policemen posted from Goomti No. 3 to Maskalai Bari in the city. Surprise checking was being conducted in the Kadamtala Teesta Spur area.

Besides, 28 police personnel on 14 motorcycles were deployed in 14 Gram Panchayat areas of Jalpaiguri Sadar.