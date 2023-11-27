‘Hold blood donation camps in all GPs in North Dinajpur’

Raiganj: Pampa Paul, the Sabhadhipati of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad expressed willingness to hold blood donation camps in all 98 Gram Panchayat (GP) areas soon to avoid the crisis of blood in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital during winter season.



In a workshop in Raiganj on Monday, Subrata Sarkar, secretary of Uttar Dinajpur Voluntary Blood Donors Forum said: “Since October, very few blood donation camps have been organised owing to the festival season. There is a lingering crisis in the blood bank of Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. During the winter season most of the people do not want to donate blood. To tide over these problems, more blood donation camps have to be organised.”

Pampa Paul said: “It is our primary duty to stand with the patients. The Pradhans of all Gram Panchayats of our district will be urged to hold blood donation camps in their respective places to avoid the crisis.”

The workshop on ‘crisis of blood’ was held at the Raiganj Caritus Hall and was organised by the Uttar Dinajpur Zila Voluntary Blood Donors Forum. Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj and Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA were also present.

“Superstitions and different social stigmas are the biggest obstacles for blood donations in some rural belts. The members of social welfare organisations and Panchayat members should play an active role in sensitising the

masses and doing away with such superstitions,” stated the SDO.