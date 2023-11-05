‘Hold blood donation camps during festival season’

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has urged different Kali Puja committees of Raiganj to hold blood donation camps in their Puja premises in the forthcoming festival season.



Reportedly after Durga Puja, during winters the blood bank runs dry with dearth of blood causing great difficulties.

It is reported that a total of 18 big budget Kali Pujas are being organised within the jurisdiction of Raiganj Municipality. During the Puja, social, cultural activities along with games and sports are organised by the Puja committees. Large sums of money is spent for this purpose.

Kingshuk Maity, SDO Raiganj said: “Along with 18 big budget Pujas in Raiganj, some big Pujas are organised in Kaliyaganj, Itahar and Hemtabad areas. This year we have appealed to the Puja committees to organise blood donation camps for the benefit of patients.

In the winter season, many social welfare organisations fail to hold blood donation camps owing to the cold. We want to preserve blood for the patients for use in winters. If they do so we will provide them all assistance from the end of administration. Some Puja committees have accepted our proposal.”