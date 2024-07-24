Hoarding comes crashing down near Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, 2 injured

Kolkata: Two persons were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a hoarding fell down outside of the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Alipore around 4 pm, just about half-an-hour before the arrival of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



According to sources, on Wednesday, ‘Mahanayak’ felicitation programme was taking place at the Auditorium on the occasion of the 44th death anniversary of legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar. For the programme, several hoardings containing pictures of the legendary actor were put up at the entrance of the auditorium. Around 4 pm, when people who were invited at the

programme were entering the auditorium premises, suddenly one of the hoardings collapsed on

two people. Immediately, the persons trapped under the iron made structure of the hoarding were rescued and rushed to SSKM Hospital where they were admitted to the trauma care unit. Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, all other hoardings were dismantled as a security measure.

Till last reports came in, the injured persons are stable. A probe has been initiated to find out the cause behind the collapse of

the hoarding.