HM inaugurates passenger terminal at Petrapole-Benapole land port

Kolkata: Inaugurating the newly-constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) border in Bengal’s North 24-Parganas, Union Home minister (HM) Amit Shah on Friday said if BJP is voted to power in 2026 Assembly elections in Bengal, it will stop illegal immigration in the state.

At the event, Shah said peace can only be established in Bengal when cross border infiltration from Bangladesh into Bengal stops. He claimed that land ports play a big role in establishing peace in the region and that illegal transborder movement arises when there is no scope for legal movement of people across borders.

“I urge the people of Bengal to bring in change in 2026, and we will stop infiltration, and peace will come,” Shah said.

He lashed out at the ruling party in Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) over alleged corruption in the state.

Shah said funds sent by the Modi government are routed to “corrupt Trinamool leaders”. “Mamata Didi talks about injustice in MGNREGA. You (Mamata) were part of UPA. But now in the NDA regime, Modi, in the last ten years, has sent Rs 56,000 crore for NREGA. When Modi sends money, it goes to corrupt TMC leaders. Where does this money go? Did the money go to people or Trinamool Congress.”

Shah hit out at the INDIA alliance as well during his speech. The Union Home minister also assured that Bengal will see “Achhe Din” after counting of 2026 Assembly polls is completed and BJP comes to power. “Peace will come once infiltration stops. Partnership with neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar in terms of business and cultural aspects will be enhanced.

In terms of progress, several initiatives can be possible,” he said. Meanwhile, the new passenger terminal at Land Port Petrapole is set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh. It is equipped with all modern facilities, including VIP lounges, Duty free shop, basic medical facility, infant feeding room, food and beverages outlets.