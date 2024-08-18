HK Dwivedi appointed chairman of state Finance Commission

Kolkata: Former Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has become state Finance Commission chairman, sources said. Dwivedi retired on December 31 last year after enjoying an extension of six months and BP Gopalika was appointed the new Chief Secretary. A day after his retirement, Dwivedi was made the Chief Financial Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

State government might have been trying to utilise Dwivedi’s huge experience in financial matters. Dwivedi had efficiently handled financial matters since he was the Additional Chief Secretary in the state’s Finance department for a long duration. Chief Minister Banerjee was keen to retain him as the Chief Financial Advisor to utilise his experience and expertise in handling the financial affairs of the state.

Dwivedi’s predecessor Alapan Bandyopadhyay was retained by the Chief Minister’s principal advisor following his retirement as the Chief Secretary. Prof Abhirup Sarkar earlier worked as Chairman of the state Finance Commission. The State Finance Commission makes certain recommendations to the state government on financial matters.