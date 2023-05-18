Hit-and-run-case: HC cover for CRPF officers in charge of Suvendu’s security

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the state to not take any action against the CRPF officers in charge of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s security in connection with the alleged hit-and-run case of Chandipur. The case will be heard next on June 13.

The state CID had taken over the investigation of the case. Adhikari had approached the Calcutta High Court in connection with the incident. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the final report cannot be submitted without the permission of the court.Locals alleged that a man identified as Israfeel Khan was killed after being hit by a car that was part of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy in Purba Medinipur district.

The locals further alleged that the car sped away instead of stopping to help the victim. Trinamool Congress condemned the act and called Adhikari “heartless” and “inhuman” for leaving the victim on the road instead of taking him to a hospital.Khan was standing near a roadside tea stall with his bicycle when an SUV tried to overtake other vehicles.It is alleged that despite Khan suffering critical injuries after the accident, neither any security personnel from Adhikari’s convoy nor the Leader of Opposition (LoP) took him to the hospital. The driver, identified as Anand Kumar Pandey, was arrested later.