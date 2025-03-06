Hit-and-run accident on National Highway: Three dead, one injured

Malda: A tragic road accident occurred early Thursday morning near Kulipukur PHE on National Highway 512 in Deotala under Gazole Police Station. Around 5 am, an unidentified vehicle collided with a battery-operated toto, carrying four passengers. The vehicle fled the scene after the impact, leaving behind a devastating situation.

Two passengers died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Chekan Sheikh (50), from Khalamba, Deotala and Lalit Bhuimali (60) from Nandarpur, Deotala.

Two other passengers, Altafur Rahman Sheikh (46) from Khattapara, Deotala, and Shamsuddin Ahmed (60) from Padmapukur, Deotala, were critically injured and rushed to Gazole Hospital. Unfortunately, one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains under medical care.

According to sources, the toto was heading toward Gazole with four passengers to buy fish and vegetables when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, local residents gathered at the scene, leading to a temporary halt in traffic. However,

normalcy was restored after some time.

Police are investigating the matter and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle responsible for the accident. The incident has left the local community in shock, raising concerns over road safety on National Highway.