History of Bengal’s traditional football clubs now included in school syllabus

Kolkata: In a significant update to the eleventh-grade syllabus, the state Education department has introduced the history of three iconic football clubs —Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting. Starting this academic year, students will delve into the rich football heritage of these legendary clubs, integral to Bengali and Indian football history.



Football, deeply intertwined with physical education, will see its history woven into the eleventh-grade Physical Education syllabus. This inclusion aims to educate students about the monumental contributions of these clubs, which are also closely linked with the country’s freedom struggle.

Debabrata Sarkar, a top official from East Bengal Club, expressed his pride in an interview with Millennium Post. “We are extremely proud. First and foremost, we want to thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussions on this matter have been ongoing for a long time and it has finally come to fruition. We request that a class on football be held in every school. If East Bengal is given the responsibility, we would gladly accept it,” Sarkar stated.

Dipendu Biswas, football secretary of Mohammedan Sporting, also conveyed his gratitude. “Many thanks to the Chief Minister for this initiative. The emotions and love of Bengalis are deeply connected with these three clubs. Through this initiative, the current generation will learn about the history of Bengali football. They will learn about the players of the past, the differences between old and modern football and many other unknown facts. Teaching football history through education is an excellent initiative and I cannot express my joy in words,” Biswas remarked.

Chiranjib Bhattacharya of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education emphasised the importance of this addition. “Students need to know about the contributions of these three clubs before and after Independence. That’s why the council decided to include the history of these clubs in the textbooks. The eleventh-grade Physical Education syllabus will cover this topic.

The syllabus already includes sections on the history of sports, such as the Olympics, the Indian Football Association, the Bengal Rowing Club and the Cricket Association of Bengal. The history of the three major clubs of Kolkata Maidan will now be added to this list,” Bhattacharya explained.

Debashis Dutta, secretary of Mohun Bagan, also expressed his happiness regarding the initiative. Speaking to Millennium Post, he said: “I thank Mamata Banerjee for this decision and also extend my gratitude to Education minister Bratya Basu. Including the contributions of Mohun Bagan in history books will help the new generation learn more about it.”

The contributions of the century-old clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting to Bengali and Indian football history are undeniable.

This initiative ensures that their legacy will continue to inspire and educate

future generations.