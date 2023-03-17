‘Historic victory’: No retrenchment of workers due to Tourism Project

darjeeling: A meeting between the Management and trade unions in the presence of representatives of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, district administration and police managed to thrash out issues ailing the Kanchaan View Tea Estate (earlier known as Rangneet) in Darjeeling town. It was agreed that the Management will run the garden as per the Plantation Labour Act and there will be no retrenchment of workers owing to the tea Tourism project.



Kanchaan View Tea Estate owned by Ajit Kumar Agarwala had been granted 24 acres of land in the garden by the Government under Tea Tourism Policy for the purpose of Tea Tourism Project in the Kanchaan View tea estate out of total 401 acres lease hold tea garden land in the year 2020.

However, owing to a number of houses coming under the purview of the tourism project along with a part of the Saraswati Primary school trouble had started. Some garden roads from the British era were also blocked by the Management resulting in locking horns with the workers of the garden.

Litigations followed in different courts. The Management alleged encroachment by the workers. Since then the tea gardens has been facing lock outs and disturbances time and again.The disputes have been continuing from the last 3 years. Despite several rounds of talks in presence of District Magistrate, Police Authority the issues could not be resolved.

However, Friday’s meeting held at the Circuit House in Siliguri, after prolonged discussions agreed to resolve the disputes. It was agreed upon that certain civil, criminal and defamation suits would be withdrawn by the management. It was decided that management would run the tea estate as per Plantation Labour Act and there shall be no retrenchment of any workman due to Tea Tourism Projects.

The garden would be training workers for the Tea Tourism Projects and preference would be given to the residents of Kanchan View for any kind of employment opportunities based on their qualification and capabilities.

The management has also assured to provide NOCs for distributing Pattas to the workers in the non plantation areas as per the rule of the Government

The Management will not interfere with Upper Chitrey Bazar having 24 shops and Lower Chittrey Bazar having 16 shops.

They will, however, not allow any further encroachment or new shops to come up.

The management will also allow the Saraswati Primary School and adjoining play ground to continue functioning without any interference. Two roads will be constructed one leading to the village and will be used by the residents of Kanchaanview Tea Estate connecting Char Dhura and community hall. The other one will lead to the factory from Lower Chitray Bazar. The Management will build a hospital and a Manager’s bungalow that was gutted in a fire.

The trade unions assured that the workers will work 8 hours with minimum absenteeism and will not interfere in day to day functioning of the garden.

“All issues can be resolved through dialogue and the day’s meeting has proved this. We have always been working for the benefit of the workers” stated GTA Chief Anit Thapa.

Ajoy Edwards, GTA

Sabhasad, who was also present dubbed it a “historic workers’ victory.”