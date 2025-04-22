Historic Nilkuthi of Kushmandi crumbles amid years of neglect

BALURGHAT: A historic Nilkuthi located near Mahipal Dighi in Kushmandi, South Dinajpur, is slowly deteriorating due to years of neglect. Once a significant site for indigo cultivation during the British colonial period, the Nilkuthi is believed to have hosted several high-ranking British officials, according to local historians.

Locals and historians continue to call for immediate intervention to save this neglected heritage site from further decay. Despite a boundary wall being constructed around the site by the local Panchayat Samiti years ago, no steps have been taken since to preserve or maintain the structure, allege both residents and historians. “Nilkuthi is an important part of our district’s heritage tourism. But now, it’s filled with garbage and barely resembles its historic past,” said historian Samit Ghosh. “If the Panchayat or Block administration took interest, the site could be maintained and cleaned regularly,” he added.

Locals also point out that the administration’s decision to enclose the area has inadvertently made regular cleaning difficult. “If the Nilkuthi remained clean, the entire locality would benefit from it. But now it’s abandoned behind locked gates,” a resident shared.

Mithu Joardar, former president of the Kushmandi Panchayat Samiti, stated: “We had taken steps toward restoring the Nilkuthi earlier, which is why the structure still exists.”

Meanwhile, Piyu Ghosh Basak, Panchayat Samiti member and Public Health Officer, has assured that she will take up the issue with block officials and initiate a clean-up operation.