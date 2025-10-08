Historic milestone: Houston Durgabari celebrates 25 years of Durga Puja

Kolkata: This year marked a momentous occasion for the Bengali and Indian-American community in Houston as Houston Durgabari celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Durga Puja, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the first Durga Puja ever held in Houston, dating back to 1975. The dual milestone was commemorated with grandeur, devotion and cultural brilliance, making it one of the most memorable celebrations in the temple’s history.

The event was formally inaugurated by DC Manjunath, the Consul General of India in Houston, alongside Durgabari’s executives and priests, underscoring the temple’s significance as a cultural and spiritual hub. The festivities spanned nine days followed by a weekend packed with cultural programmes. The lineup included performances by Joy-Lopamudra, the Nandy Sisters, and the legendary Kavita Krishnamoorthy. This year’s highlight is the 250 feet long Alpona, the longest outside of India for a Durga Puja.

Houston Durgabari stands as one of the few temples in the United States dedicated to Shakti–Goddess Durga, and is a testament to the community’s unwavering commitment to preserving and nurturing Indian traditions. In 2015, Durgabari was honoured with the Sarod Samman by the Government of West Bengal, recognising it as the best international Durga Puja—a prestigious accolade that reflects its global cultural impact.

Beyond its religious significance, Durgabari has played a pivotal role in bringing Indian culture to the broader Houston community, while also serving as a platform for accomplished individuals who have contributed to the visibility and success of Indian Americans across the United States. The 25th anniversary celebration of Houston Durgabari’s Durga Puja was not just a festival. It was a reflection of heritage, unity and the enduring spirit of a community that continues to thrive and inspire.