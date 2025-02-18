Historic Kulik Bridge in Raiganj in dire conditions

Raiganj: The historic Kulik Bridge in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, constructed during pre-Independence era over the Kulik River, has fallen into severe disrepair. Built to maintain roadway connectivity between the North East and Bengal, the bridge now poses a significant risk due to alleged negligence by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Broken railings and large surface holes have made the bridge perilous for vehicles. Transport owners report swaying while crossing, raising fears of a potential catastrophe. Despite the construction of a 10-kilometre bypass road from Rupahar to Barduari eight years ago, which diverted some traffic, many buses and lorries continue to use the old bridge.

Plaban Pramanik, Secretary of the Uttar Dinajpur Bus and Mini Bus Owners Association, expressed grave concerns: “Though the bypass road is operational, many Siliguri-bound buses and lorries still use the bridge. The surface is riddled with holes and it sways dangerously. We fear a disaster if repairs are delayed.”

Echoing similar worries, Timir Majumder, Secretary of the Raiganj Truck Owners Association, added: “Heavy vehicles, including those bound for the Hili export zone, use this bridge daily.

The pillars shake under the weight of passing vehicles. Immediate repair or reconstruction is urgently needed.” Kingshuk Maiti, SDO Raiganj stated: “We are aware of the situation and will soon discuss it with the concerned authorities.”