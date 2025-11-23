Historic Karnagarh Fort set for revival as restoration & conservation work begins

Kolkata: The historic Karnagarh Fort, intrinsically linked with Rani Shiromoni—one of the most prominent figures of the Chuar Rebellion—is finally on the path to revival with the reconstruction and conservation work kicking off.

According to sources in Nabanna, the Mamata Banerjee government has sanctioned approximately Rs 2.5 crore for the comprehensive restoration of the site. The work will involve demolition of dilapidated portions, meticulous rebuilding of architectural elements and preservation of the structures that have withstood the onslaught of time.

Once spread across nearly 120 bighas, Karnagarh housed Rani Shiromoni’s palace complex and administrative structures. Even today, the area is dotted with ancient laterite stone formations, the historic Jalhari, the Hawa Mahal and remnants of multiple temples built in the traditional ‘aatchala’ style. According to a senior Nabanna official, the restoration project is being jointly executed by the Directorate of Archaeology and the Public Works Department (PWD) under the supervision of the state Information and Cultural Affairs department. A deadline of 300 days has been fixed for completion of the project.

Three years ago, during a visit to the site, the Chief Minister had promised a complete makeover of Karnagarh in West Midnapore and its development as a major tourist destination. The ancillary infrastructure development work in the form of road improvement, installation of lighting systems, construction of parking zones, among others was taken up and following this the number of visitors to the region has steadily increased. Locals now hope that once the reconstruction is complete, Karnagarh will emerge as one of Bengal’s most significant heritage tourism spots.

Local heritage groups that had long campaigned for the fort’s restoration believe that a significant slice of Bengal’s history would have been lost without timely intervention.

In the context of the Chuar Rebellion, Rani Shiromoni stands out as a rare example of courageous female leadership. During the late 18th and early 19th centuries, when peasants rose against the oppressive policies of British rule, Karnagarh became a central hub of resistance. Rani Shiromoni not only financed the rebellion using state treasury funds but also mobilised local manpower to strengthen the movement.

Historical accounts suggest that nearly a decade before the birth of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Bengal had already witnessed an extraordinary woman warrior who symbolised leadership, resilience and defiance. Although Rani Shiromoni died in captivity on September 17, 1812, her legacy of courage and sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

According to officials, Karnagarh is not merely a heritage site—it is an enduring testament to Bengal’s spirit of rebellion, equality and self-respect. Hence, its restoration is not just about architectural preservation but a renewed effort to keep a crucial chapter of history alive.