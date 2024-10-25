Historic Kali Temple in Bamanpara faces neglect despite rich heritage

Jalpaiguri: For over 300 years, the Kali Puja at the Kali Mandir in Bamanpara, Kashiabari, has followed a unique tradition. The idol is crafted on the day of the Puja and the immersion ritual is completed before sunrise. Locals claim the temple was established by Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak, iconic figures in local history.

Initially built from bamboo and straw, the temple was later reconstructed by Maharaja Nripendra Narayan of Cooch Behar after his prayers for a son were fulfilled. He used lime bricks for the structure and also built a well for daily pujas.

The Cooch Behar royal treasury once supported the temple financially, making the Puja a grand affair. Today, however, the costs are borne by locals and the temple is in disrepair.

Located about 20 kilometers from Jalpaiguri along Haldibari Road, the temple is next to Kashiabari market. The Buri Teesta River, which once flowed behind the temple, has shifted about a kilometer away. Locals recall that Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak used to travel via the river to East Bengal (now Bangladesh), often stopping to offer prayers at this Kali temple.

Shankar Mishra, a local, shared that his family has served as priests at the temple for generations. “My grandfather Lakshman Mishra and his father served for nearly 150 years. I also served for a time, but now the duties are handled by Tarani Kant Roy,” he said. Despite the temple’s historical significance, it is now nearly in ruins due to a lack

of maintenance. The local community has expressed growing concern over the temple’s condition and is calling for immediate renovations. Anup Mishra, another resident, emphasised the importance of preserving the temple, saying: “The puja is still performed following the age-old customs. Idols are made on the day of Kali Puja, worshiped and then immersed before sunrise. Sacrifices are still part of the ritual.

This temple, which dates back to the royal era, is around 300 years old. Despite its rich history tied to figures like Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak, no efforts have been made to restore it. We’ve brought this to the attention of the local administration, but no action has been taken.”