‘Historic first’: Siliguri footballer selected for Indian U-23 team

Siliguri: In a proud moment for Siliguri, footballer Pasang Dorjee Tamang, popularly known as Saurav, has been selected for the Indian Under-23 national football team.

The young player is all set to represent the country in the upcoming match against Thailand U-23 on November 15, marking a historic first for Siliguri football.

A resident of Pradhan Nagar, Saurav currently plays for Mohun Bagan, one of India’s most prestigious football clubs. Back home, he represents Mahananda Sporting Club in the Super Division League.

This selection signifies a milestone for Siliguri’s football fraternity.

Saurav began playing football at the tender age of six in his neighbourhood grounds. He honed his skills under various local coaching setups, including Ulka Coaching Centre and Royal Academy, where he participated in nursery leagues. Over the years, he represented leading Siliguri clubs such as Deshbandhu Sporting Union and Mahananda Sporting Club.

His breakthrough came when Mohun Bagan spotted his potential and offered him a place in their club. Saurav rose to prominence after a standout performance in the Reliance Development League final, where he scored a hat-trick that caught the attention of national selectors. He later trained with the senior Mohun Bagan squad and featured in the Durand Cup Derby, further cementing his reputation as a rising star.

Speaking about his selection, Saurav said: “I was hopeful because my coaches told me I was performing well. But when it was confirmed that I had been selected for the Indian team, I was overjoyed. My first goal now is to earn a place in the starting eleven and perform well enough to make it to the senior national team.”

The Siliguri Mahakuma Krira Parishad felicitated Saurav with a shawl, bouquet and memento in recognition of his achievement.

Football veterans have also expressed immense pride in Saurav’s success. Manjit Singh, former East Bengal player said: “His achievement will inspire many young players here. I wish him all the success in his journey ahead.”