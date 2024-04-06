His statements are inconsistent, unreliable: TMC on Shantanu Thakur’s CAA remark

Kolkata: Ahead of the first phase of polling, the political arena in Kolkata heated up as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded sharply to Union minister and BJP’s Bongaon candidate, Shantanu Thakur’s recent statement that “TMC workers will not get citizenship”.

During a campaign rally at Gaighata’s Panchpota near Sutia, Thakur sparked controversy with his remarks that no TMC workers would be granted citizenship. In a widely circulated video clip on social media, Thakur was heard cautioning people against affiliating with the TMC and stating that his party would not grant citizenship to any Trinamool member. In the video clipping, Thakur was heard saying: “Don’t listen to Trinamool. You will only give a self-declaration and during physical verification of documents, you come and meet us and we’ll tell you what to do. None of you will lose your job or property. But don’t take Trinamool people along with you. We will not grant citizenship to a single Trinamool man. Let Mamata Banerjee save you.” Millennium Post has, however, not verified the contents of the video. When pressed for clarification on his statement, Thakur maintained his stance. The BJP leader stated that he had said what he truly believed as TMC was opposing the CAA.

“They have said that they don’t need citizenship and so they are opposing it. So why will we grant it to them? They should ask Mamata Banerjee to grant them citizenship under the 1971 law or as per their existing voter ID card,” Thakur said on the sidelines of his poll campaign.

TMC condemned the statement and asked Thakur if he had himself applied for CAA yet. Strongly condemning Thakur’s statement, senior Trinamool leader and state Education minister Bratya Basu said that his statements are often inconsistent and unreliable.

“He had said once the CAA portal opens, he would be the first to apply for citizenship. Our question is, has he applied? The answer is no. If the minister himself doesn’t trust the portal, what can innocent people do? He has acquired BJP’s divisive politics very well and hence making such statements,” Basu said. A section of people belonging to the Matua community did not support Thakur’s controversial remark.

“Being a Matua, what Thakur said is condemnable. We had demanded citizenship without any pre-conditions. Thakur has been trying to give fake promises to the Matuas,” one belonging to the Matua community said.