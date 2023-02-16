Hiring irregularities: Terminated Grp-D staff move division bench

A section of the Group-D employees, who have been terminated as per the Calcutta High Court (HC) order, have approached the Division Bench challenging the Single Bench order to return salary in the case.

The employees, whose recruitment has been terminated, have approached the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar on Wednesday, challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order.

The employees are questioning the order stating the return of their five years’ salary. Some of them claimed that it was unfair on their part to have worked for five years and then return their salaries. The Division Bench will hear their case on Thursday.

Justice Gangopadhyay, on February 10, had ordered the dismissal of 1911 Group D employees due to discrepancies found in their Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC), on the same day, published a list stating the names of these 1911 employees, whose recommendation letters had been cancelled by the commission.

Not only were their salaries halted but they were also ordered to return the amounts they had received so far.