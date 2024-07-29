Hiralal Mazumdar Memorial College sets benchmark with A+ NAAC rating

Kolkata: Hiralal Mazumdar Memorial College for Women in Dakshineswar achieved an A+ rating from NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), thereby becoming the only women’s college in North 24 Parganas to receive this prestigious distinction.



The overall academic standard and the steps taken by the college to make its students self-reliant through vocational education are said to have contributed to this achievement of the college that was founded in 1959.

Soma Ghosh, principal of the college, said: “We hold regular classes in the college. If a particular faculty member is absent, we take measures to ensure that another faculty member of that subject takes the class. We conduct academic monitoring of our faculty members to ensure their commitment and responsibility. There are facilities for psychological counselling and NCC, NSS, etc. for the holistic development of the students. We have a fully-fledged career counselling cell to help students choose suitable career options. About 600 students have secured placements through the cell.” Although no subjects are taught at the postgraduate level, the college has study centres of Netaji Subhas Open University and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) so that students can pursue post-graduation through distance learning.

About 27 subjects are taught at the undergraduate level, among which Honours can be availed in 18 subjects. The college, affiliated with West Bengal State University, offers more than 30 certificate courses at a low cost. These include jewellery making, art and craft, etc. The total student strength of the college is 1,326. The pass percentage last year was 99.74 per cent.

In the last five years, the college has hosted more than 200 programs in the form of webinars, seminars, etc. for learning exchange, which have proved beneficial for the students.

In 2004, when the college first sought NAAC grading, it received a C+. Later, during the second assessment, it achieved a B+ grade.