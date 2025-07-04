Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the same one I believe in: Mamata

Kolkata: Calling Swami Vivekananda a great “monk-patriot,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on his death anniversary Friday conveyed a subtle political message, urging people to embrace his principle of the “religion of humanity.”

In a detailed social media post, Banerjee said she has always believed in Vivekananda’s ideals and has dedicated her life to serving people in a way that reflects his teachings.

“I pay great respect and ‘pranam’ to Swamiji on His death anniversary. The message of peace and universal brotherhood that Vivikananda had propagated is still so relevant. The Hinduism that Swamiji believed in is the same one I believe in – and that religion says that the religion of humanity is the greatest. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s ideals, I wish that the people of Bengal, the people of the country, irrespective of religion, caste, or class, will respect and love one another – this is my desire,” Banerjee posted on her X handle. Political observers believe that the Chief Minister has given a subtle message to the BJP, which allegedly tends to divide people along religious lines for electoral gains.

Banerjee, apparently, reminded the saffron party that the religion of humanity comes first. Banerjee also seemed to have urged the people of Bengal to adopt Swamiji’s religious principles, not narrowed by the walls of religious beliefs, caste and class.

In her message, the Chief Minister also gave a detailed account of what her government had done to restore and maintain the places which were associated with Swamiji and his disciple Margaret Elizabeth Noble (Sister Nivedita).

“The monks and nuns of the Mission know of my humble efforts to ensure that Swamiji’s house and Sister Nivedita’s house are handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. I have made modest initiatives for the acquisition of two houses associated with Sister Nivedita’s memory – one in Bagbazar, Kolkata, and the other in Darjeeling,” Banerjee stated. She also added: “The state government also provides an annual grant for the museum located at Swamiji’s house. A cultural centre, “Vivek Tirtha” is being set up in Newtown based on the principles of Swamiji. The state government will bear a portion of the costs for Ramakrishna Mission. To take Swamiji’s teachings to the young generations, we have started ‘Vivek Chetana Utsav’ on the occasion of His birthday. We have also renamed the Salt Lake Stadium as ‘Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan’.”

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also showed his respect to Swamiji through a post on his Facebook page. “I pay my respect and ‘pranam’ to Yugavatar Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary,” Abhishek stated.