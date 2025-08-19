Hindol Majumdar gets bail in ‘attack plot’ on Edu Min’s car

Kolkata: The Alipore Court granted bail to researcher Hindol Majumdar, who was arrested for allegedly planning the attack on the state Education minister Bratya Basu’s car at Jadavpur University.

On March 1, Basu was manhandled and injured and his car was vandalised when a massive student protest erupted when he visited JU to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA).

Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI and other Left wing students organisations gheraoed Basu and damaged the windscreen of his vehicle to press for their demands for declaring students union election in the state at the earliest.

During the probe, police had arrested several present and former students and while checking their phones, several chat records were found. In those chats, Majumdar was allegedly found to be instructing the students to attack Basu’s car. Majumdar was arrested from Delhi airport while he was returning from Spain where the researcher stays at present. After he was produced at the Alipore Court, the magistrate had granted three days police remand.

On Monday after he was again produced at the court, court granted him bail on a personal bond as no strong evidence was produced before the magistrate.