Hindmotor Rly Stn: Youth held for clicking women’s pics

Kolkata: A youth was detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) after he was found clicking pictures of women at the Hindmotor Railway Station on Tuesday.



According to sources, the youth identified as Kishan Dwivedi of Bihar was allegedly clicking pictures of several women at the Hindmotor Railway Station.

He was allegedly standing or sitting close to the women and then using his mobile phone to click pictures. One of the women whose picture was clicked by Dwivedi raised an alarm and confronted the accused. It is alleged that Dwivedi was manhandled by the women present at the Hindmotor Railway Station.

Meanwhile, RPF jawans arrived at the scene following which Dwivedi was handed over to them. Later, RPF personnel handed over Dwivedi to Belur GRP after the woman lodged a complaint against him.