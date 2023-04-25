Himalayan Mountaineering Institute: Sherpas demand reservation

The Sherpa Buddhist Association, Darjeeling, has demanded that there should be a quota for Sherpas in the post of instructors at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling. They have also demanded that the reservation for Sherpas in different HMI courses be revived. The demands were made at the commemoration of legendary mountaineer Nawang Gombu Sherpa’s death anniversary in Darjeeling.

The death anniversary of legendary mountaineer Nawang Gombu, the first man to climb Everest twice, was commemorated at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on Monday by his family members and the Sherpa Buddhist Association, Darjeeling.

The successful ascent of Mount Everest on 29th May 1953, by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary was a major boost to mountaineering in India. One year after this historical event the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute was established on 4th November 1954 - a result of personal initiative of Pundit Jawaharlal Nehru the first Prime Minister of India and Dr. BC Roy, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal to promote mountaineering in India.

“Pundit Nehru had then told Tenzing Norgay that the HMI was founded to create many more Tenzings. At that time all the instructors at the HMI were Sherpas but now there are hardly any. We will write to the Government of India and Government of West Bengal and to the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) so that there is a reservation for Sherpas as instructors at the HMI”.

“HMI is famous worldwide. The courses conducted by HMI are of immense value. One has to wait for years to enroll in the courses. Earlier there were quotas for Sherpa youths but now that quota has been done away with. We will write to all concerned to revive the quota” stated Dhendup Sherpa, General Secretary of the Sherpa Buddhist Association, Darjeeling.

Till Nawang Gombu was the deputy director of the HMI, the quota for Sherpa youths was in place in different courses. Later it was discontinued. “We found out that the IMF used to sponsor the Sherpa youths and as quite a sum that the IMF had to pay HMI as sponsorship was pending, the HMI had discontinued the quota” stated PT Sherpa.

The HMI is jointly run by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India and Youth Affairs department, Government of West Bengal. Group Captain Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI was not available for comments.

“Such commemorations are important. The next generation should know of our proud heritage. It should not be lost. Our fathers worked hard and climbed mountains to ensure we had a good life and were educated. Tenzing Norgay Sherpa along with Nawang Gombu who were the ones who brought recognition to the Sherpas worldwide. Their legacy should not be forgotten” stated Ongmu Gombu, daughter of Late Nawang Gombu.

Gombu was the first man to summit Mount Everest twice in 1963 (the first USA ascent team) and 1965 (the first Indian ascent team.) He is also one of the highest decorated mountaineers in the world. He passed away in Darjeeling on April 24, 2011 at the age of 75 years.