Himalayan Black Bear gives birth to cub at Bengal Safari Park

siliguri: A new guest has arrived at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri. Phurbu, the Himalayan Black Bear, gave birth to a cub at the park premises.



Both mother and cub are healthy. After the Royal Bengal Tiger, the bear has given birth to a cub.

“Phurbu and her cub are both healthy. The gender has not been determined yet. They have been kept under special observation by a veterinarian,” said Rahul Mukherjee, Assistant director of Bengal Safari Park.

The new bear cub was born on March 27. With the new cub, the number of Himalayan Black Bear in the park has increased to six.

The father of the cub is Dhruv. Currently, Phurbu and her cub are kept under observation at the night shelter. They are under 24-hour surveillance.

After getting the news, state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick also expressed his happiness. Incidentally, 13-year-old Phurbu was rescued from the forest of Sikkim. Later, she met with 11-year-old Dhruva at the Safari park. Bengal Safari has three other Himalayan Black bears, namely Daddy, Jumbo and Mohini.

Breeding between Dhruv and Phurbu took place last year. The matter came to the attention of the park authorities. Since then, Phurbu

has been kept under special

care by the park authorities. Even though she gave birth

on March 27, the park authorities did not share the news with the public as they were on special observation during the period.

Vitamins and calcium are being added to Phurbu’s diet. Phurbu and her cub will be kept away from tourists for at least three months.