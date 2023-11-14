Himalayan Black Bear census underway in North Bengal

Alipurduar: The Himalayan Black Bear census is currently underway, covering the hilly areas along the India-Bhutan border in the Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park.



The survey, initiated on November 1, is set to continue for 35 days. Approximately 35 points in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, including Adama of Buxa Hills, are being surveyed. Simultaneously, counting work is taking place from Toto Para to Lanka Para in the north of Jaldapara National Park, utilising camera surveillance.

Additionally, bears often leave behind various body parts, such as claws and fur, in the areas they traverse. These samples will be collected and sent to a biology lab for genetic analysis.

According to the Forest department, last year marked the first preliminary census in North Bengal, and now, for the first time in the country, an extensive count is taking place in the vast region of North Bengal.

Over the past five years, Himalayan Black Bears have repeatedly entered different areas of North Bengal during winter, posing threats to humans and resulting in fatalities. The Forest department has trapped bears, though they are expected to hibernate in high mountain caves during this period. The central question arises: why are bears descending from high mountain areas to the plains at the beginning of winter? The ongoing 35-day census seeks answers and aims to determine the bear population from Darjeeling to the Alipurduar area.

Environmental organisations have commended the Forest department’s initiative. Animesh Basu, coordinator of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), stated: “We need to understand why bears are coming down to the plains just before hibernation. Accurate information about the numbers of this vulnerable species in the forests of North Bengal is crucial.

We anticipate construction work to commence in the mountainous regions of Bhutan from October, leading to the loss of the bear’s natural habitat in various areas of Bhutan’s mountains over the past two decades. This may explain the bears descending during hibernation.” Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, stated: “Himalayan Black Bear counting is proceeding according to a specific procedure. After the calculation is completed, the collected samples will be sent for testing, providing insights into the future number of bears.”