Hilsa yield poor during June-September session, say fishmen organisations

Kolkata: Hilsa fish yield has sharply declined in its hub in South 24-Parganas district this season, with trawlers netting 25-30 tonne a day instead of 50 tonne two years ago, an office-bearer of a fishermen’s organisation said on Thursday.

However, fishermen’s organisations do not anticipate an immediate impact on the supply in city markets despite the current situation in Bangladesh, as shipments from the neighbouring nation cross the border only during the September-October festive period.

Bijan Maity, general secretary of the Kakdwip Matsya Unnayan Samity, said out of 1,000 trawlers operating in the Kakdwip-Diamond Harbour area, about 70 have been actively fishing for Hilsa since mid-June.

The Hilsa season typically runs from June to September, a period when the fish migrate from the sea to rivers to spawn.

“The daily Hilsa haul is not more than 15-20 tonnes this season unlike 50 tonnes two years ago and around 100 tonnes five years ago,” he said.

Maity said the fish caught this season weigh around 500-600 grams, with larger Hilsas being rare.

“This reduced yield is attributed to factors such as air and water pollution and indiscriminate netting of juvenile Hilsa,” he added.

He emphasised that fish shorter than 23 cm or weighing less than 500 grams should ideally be released, but some fishermen continue to catch these smaller fish for quick profit.

He expressed hope that yields might improve with favourable weather conditions and noted that the rise in diesel prices has increased trawler operating costs from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, making it harder for fishermen to recover their expenses.

“Let’s hope that yield will increase in the next few days if the rainy and windy weather conditions continue,” he said.

He said that a haul of 32,000-35,000 tonne would be termed a good catch, but such a situation was unlikely.

In the Digha-Mandarmani belt of East Medinipur, another major Hilsa hub, the catch has also been below expectations due to insufficient rainfall, according to a spokesperson from the Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders Association.

“Last year, the catch was 15 tonnes in the first two months, but this year it has been way below,” Anwar Maqsood, secretary of Fish Importers Association, said.

Maqsood said regular imports of Hilsa from Bangladesh have ceased since 2012, except for a special allowance during Durga Puja.

Currently, Hilsa imports are limited to Myanmar, with about 25 tonnes arriving by ship in each consignment. The timing of future consignments remains uncertain.