Hills on the boil over Martyr’s Day commemorations today

Darjeeling: The Hills are once again on the boil over “Sahid Diwas” (Martyrs’ Day) commemoration slated for Saturday. While some hill outfits have to down shutters half way in Kalimpong and full in Darjeeling from noon to 1 pm ‘in remembrance of martyrs,’ the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has opposed the downing of shutters as part of the commemorations. This has made the situation fluid in the Hills, especially in Kalimpong.

The Hills have been commemorating Martyrs’ Day on July 27 every year in memory of more than 1,200 people who laid down their lives during the violent Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s led by Subash Ghising and the GNLF along with others who died in later Gorkhaland agitations in the Hills. The day in particular is in honour of the 18 who died during a police firing on July 27, 1986, when GNLF supporters had gathered to burn Article 7 of the 1950 Indo-Nepal peace and friendship treaty, in Kalimpong on the orders of Subash Ghising. This time, various outfits in Kalimpong including Gorkha Gaurav Sangsthan, Gorkha Swatantra Samuha, Kalimpong Sangrakshan Manch and Jankalyan Samity chalked out a programme for Sahid Diwas commemorations. “Along with paying our respects at martyr columns; meeting family members of the martyrs and lighting candles at night, we have also appealed to all shopkeepers to down shutters halfway from noon to 1 pm as a mark of respect to the martyrs,” stated Narendra Tamang of Gorkha Gaurav Sangsthan in Kalimpong. Adding to this Ajoy Edwards, president of the Hamro Party on Thursday made an appeal to all to keep their shops closed for an hour from noon to 1 pm on Saturday in memory of the martyrs. “

All those who respect the martyrs will keep their shops closed for an hour. This will be done every year,” stated Edwards. Posters were put up in Darjeeling on Friday by Hamro Party supporters.Objecting to the closure, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, the party in power in the GTA area, has stated that closing of shops has got nothing to do with showing respect to martyrs. “We will not allow the closure of shops. This is for the first time a closure has been called on Martyrs’ Day. Peace is slowly returning to the hills. Why call a bandh? We will pay our respects at the martyr’s column and honour the family members of the martyrs,” stated Dawa Tenzi Sherpa, president, BGPM Yuva Shakti, Kalimpong. A deputation was also given to the inspector-in-charge, Kalimpong.

“All necessary police arrangements will be made to ensure that law and order is maintained. Action will be taken against any person disturbing the peace and tranquility as per law,” stated Srihari Pandey, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.