Hills neglected by Centre, Shanta Chettri writes to PM; seeks spl economic package

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Shanta Chettri has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special economic package for the Darjeeling Hills.



In the letter to the Prime Minister, Chettri has written: “It is a well-known fact that your party has been winning from the constituency in the Hills over the years but nothing significant has been done by the Central government for the Hills so far and this is the sentiment expressed by all. Hence the Hills deserve an urgent economic package for holistic development of these listed matters.”

The MP then mentioned 15 points that deserve special attention and economic packages from the Centre. The list includes the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways (DHR), National Highways in the Hills to be redesigned and upgraded into smart roads to prevent extensive damage during monsoon, special package for tea gardens and workers, especially to revive sick gardens along with protection for brand Darjeeling (tea) and special women employment schemes.

The letter also mentioned special incentives for the tourism industry; a package for forest and wild-life tourism; promotion of local craftsmen artisans and culture; promotion of Saffron cultivation in Lebong along with improving air connectivity and innovative alternative travel solution like cable cars.

“I have also demanded the setting up of a sports university in the Hills as people in the Hills are highly inclined towards games and sports like football and long-distance running. Setting up of AIIMS in the Hills; IIT at Kalimpong; Cancer research institute; Techno and IT Parks; High-speed Internet access also featured in the letter,” stated Chettri talking to the Millennium Post.

In her letter, she apprised the Prime Minister that the Darjeeling Hills has suffered immensely due to agitations and successive unrest over the years as a result the socio-economic development of the region has been badly affected.

“However, things have changed and Darjeeling Hills are peaceful due to the honest efforts of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” stated Chettri.