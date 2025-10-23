Hills celebrate Bhai Tika with traditional warmth

Darjeeling: The five-day-long Tihar (Diwali) festivities in the Hills concluded with Bhai Tika on Thursday, marking a day of deep emotional and cultural significance. While the essence of the celebration remains the same across the country—with sisters praying for the long life and prosperity of their brothers—the Bhai Tika observed in the Hills carries its own distinct traditions, particularly among the Newari community.

In Newari households, Bhai Tika is an elaborate and symbolic ritual. Sisters prepare Mandaps—decorative spaces marked with intricate designs and natural dyes—each dedicated to a brother. At the centre, concentric circles of food grains are placed, surrounded by fruits, marigold garlands and ‘khoi’ (puffed rice), all of which are offered to the brother.

The sister anoints her brother’s forehead with multi-coloured Tika while chanting mantras. She then offers him drinks—either homemade liquor or curd-based beverages—which he must hold in one hand, while the other hand carries the Samaibaji—a platter consisting of egg, dry prawns, fried ginger, garlic and soyabeans. The brother is expected to hold both offerings until the ritual concludes.

After completing the prayers, the sister bows at her brother’s feet three times, followed by a brief puja. The brother then presents gifts to his sister as a gesture of love and gratitude. Among other Gorkha sub-communities, the rituals differ slightly but carry the same spirit of affection and protection. Sisters perform a Pradakshina, circling their brothers three times while pouring water from a kalash to create a symbolic boundary of safety. A walnut is cracked outside the house, signifying the destruction of Yama’s (the god of death) power, in a prayer for the brother’s longevity.

The sister then applies oil on her brother’s head, brushes his hair and places the Tika of multiple colours on his forehead before garlanding him with marigolds and offering sweets. In return, the brother applies tika on his sister’s forehead, touches her feet—irrespective of age—and exchanges gifts, reaffirming mutual respect and protection. Across the Hills, homes were filled with warmth and festivity as families came together to celebrate the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. The day’s special delicacy, Selroti—a traditional ring-shaped sweet bread—was prepared in nearly every household, adding flavour to the celebrations.

On Thursday, Bhai Tika once again reflected the unique cultural tapestry that defines life in the Darjeeling Hills. “I don’t usually return home during Dussehra but I try my best to manage leave for Tiwar. The festival is fun-filled and I love playing Deusi with my friends. I get to meet my family, especially my sister on the day of Bhai Tika,” said Dipendra Gurung who works in Delhi.