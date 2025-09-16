Hilli: Cross-border trade resumes momentum after year-long slump

BALURGHAT: The international border trade hub of Hilli in South Dinajpur district is witnessing a revival, with both import and export activities between India and Bangladesh increasing steadily in recent months. After a slump over the past year, when cross-border business had nearly come to a standstill, the situation has now taken a positive turn.

For almost a year, trade volume had dipped significantly, with only 20 to 30 trucks of goods being transported daily. Import activities were nearly stalled, while cross-border movement of people had also dropped drastically. However, in the past few months, the scenario has changed remarkably. Experts believe this resurgence has infused fresh energy into the local economy of Hilli.

Currently, an estimated 100 to 150 trucks are crossing the border daily, carrying goods from India to Bangladesh and vice versa. Indian traders are exporting essential items, while Bangladesh is sending commodities back into India, contributing to a balanced flow of goods.

Local traders and businessmen expressed cautious optimism. Trader and hotel owner Gopal Gupta said: “The sudden increase in truck movement has boosted our business again. The hotels and restaurants near the border are seeing more customers and this has brought relief after months of struggle.”

Another trader, Amulya Ratan Biswas, remarked: “For months, we were under severe financial pressure as trade was stagnant. Now, with trade volumes rising, there is hope for stability. Many small traders like us are depending on this revival.” Restaurant owner Benu Kundu added: “The influx of traders and truck drivers has directly benefited food outlets. Earlier, our daily sales had reduced by more than half. Now, business is gradually returning to normal.”

Foreign money exchanger Pintu Saha stated: “Cross-border trade means more currency exchange. With the increase in trade, our business has picked up again. If this momentum continues, the entire economy of Hilli will flourish.”