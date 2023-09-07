Hill parties plan Delhi movement for PPS

Darjeeling: With the tenure of the present Union government coming to an end, the regional parties of Darjeeling, especially the allies of the BJP are a worried lot. With only months left and the “Permanent Political Solution (PPS)” ball yet to start rolling, they have decided to launch Delhi-based programmes to create pressure.



The Hill parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist and Hamro Party have decided to send a delegation to meet the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister to press for the PPS.

“Once the tenure of the BJP led Union government ends, the assurance of a PPS for the Gorkhas inscribed in the BJP’s election manifesto during the last Parliamentary election will become redundant. So we will all have to do or die for this.” stated Kishore Pradhan, Convenor, Gorkhaland Activist Samuha (GAS.) He stated that GAS would launch a dharna in Delhi during the winter session of Parliament.

“That is the last session of this Union government, so it will be a do or die situation for Gorkhas residing throughout the country. Our appeal to them is to converge at Delhi and raise a voice for Gorkhaland. We will all have to go to Delhi. We request all the Gorkha organisations, including students, women, lawyers, employees, ex servicemen to participate in the Delhi dharna. Pressure has to be built on the government,” added Pradhan.

Meanwhile, different BJP alliance parties, including the CPRM, GNLF, Hamro Party and Gorkha Rajya Nirman Mancha sat in a meeting in Darjeeling on September 2. “We have to raise the question, will the Gorkha issue be raised or not in the special session of Parliament. By winter session PPS has to be implemented. We have decided to send a delegation to meet the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister for the PPS,” stated Arun Ghatani of the CPRM.

The presidents of these parties will sit for another round of talks on September 9 to chalk out future political programmes.