Hill parties issue ultimatum to Union govt over Gorkha impasse

Darjeeling: Bimal Gurung, president, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) warned that after August 15, things could change drastically in this region. Issuing an ultimatum to the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gurung said: “We will wait till August 15 for an announcement pertaining to a solution on the Gorkha impasse by the Prime Minister, failing which things could change drastically here.”



He even asked Nepal to issue a decree to allow Gorkhas from the Hills, Terai and Dooars to be a part of Nepal else the Indo-Nepal border should be sealed.

“Time has come for the Government of India to take the matter seriously. See the condition of Manipur. This is a sensitive area — the chicken neck — Prime Minister Modi and Union minister Amit Shah should understand the gravity of the situation. The BJP-led Central government has to take the ultimate decision now. Otherwise, 2024 will be difficult for you,” warned Gurung.

Gurung was addressing party supporters on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day at the GDNS Hall, in Darjeeling, on Thursday. “Durng the Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s, the then Chief Minister of Bengal, Jyoti Basu had issued a white paper stating that these lands did not belong to Bengal. The government should pay heed to this. Either we should be allowed to enter Nepal or the India and Nepal government should seal the borders. Only then will India understand our value,” added Gurung. He stated that for the past 15 years it has been just empty promises by the BJP as they have failed to live up to their commitments.

Paying respect at the Martyrs’ Column in Kalimpong, Anit Thapa, president Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) ssaid: “BJP has hoodwinked the Gorkhas to such a point that we feel they will not be able to give justice to the Gorkhas. We will have to wait for a government at the Centre that is truly sympathetic to the Gorkha cause and then only will our aspirations be fulfilled.” He stated that the earlier methods of demanding Gorkhaland were wrong. “That is why we changed our strategy. We have to be self-reliant as well as work towards establishing our identity.” He said that since 2007, the Hills had pinned their hopes on BJP but all the martyrs since 2007 had been created by the BJP.

Incidentally, the Hill parties have been commemorating Martyrs’ Day on July 27 every year in memory of over 1,226 people who have laid down their lives since the violent Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s. The day in particular is in honour of the 18 people who died during a police firing in the Subash Ghising-led Gorkhaland agitation on July 27, 1986 in Kalimpong.