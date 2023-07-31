Hill parties gear up to lay claim

A notification from the Panchayats and Rural Development Department, Government of West Bengal has stated that the first meeting of each Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samity and Zilla Parishad with newly elected members should be called within August 16. With this notification, the Hill political camps are abuzz with activities to take control of the GPs and Panchayat Samities in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area. Incidentally, a two-tier Panchayat system exists in the GTA area with no Zilla Parishad.

The notification to all the concerned authorities, including the District Magistrates and District Panchayat Election Officer from the state Panchayats and Rural Development Department, regarding the holding of the first meeting with newly elected members should be called within 21 days from the date of publication of the notification, unless allowed by the District Panchayat Election Officer for reasons to be recorded by him in its behalf. The state government has decided that the meeting for the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities will be held within August 16. The notification dated July 27 was signed by the Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal. Notice has to be served regarding the first meeting at least seven days in advance by registered post with acknowledgement due or by a special messenger. While BDOs will call the first meetings for the respective Gram Panchayats, the SDOs will call meetings of the Panchayat Samities.

“We will definitely form boards in the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities before August 16. We are holding talks and formulating strategies regarding this. We are confident to form boards in all the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities with a majority. Many Independent candidates who have emerged victorious are meeting me daily with an urge to join the BGPM or return to the BGPM fold. We are now holding meetings to decide on who will head the boards,” stated Anit Thapa, president, BGPM. “We will hold a meeting in Mirik on Tuesday regarding the Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samities,” stated Noman Rai, convenor, United Gorkha Manch (UGM) — a coalition of opposition parties led by the BJP. Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party, alleging horse trading post rural polls, stated: “In the Hills, instead of elections, tenders should be held.”