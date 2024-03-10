Hill parties feel ‘let down’ by BJP

Darjeeling: Hill political parties feel “let down” by the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Except for the Gorkha National Liberation Front, all other alliance partners of the BJP in the Darjeeling Hills have expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Kawakhali, Siliguri on Saturday. The alliance parties are on the lookout for an alternative, which could include a “consensus” candidate.



The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has appealed to the Gorkhas to unite and vote for Gopal Lama to give a befitting answer to BJP for having “hoodwinked the Gorkhas for 15 long years.”

Expectations were high that Prime Minister would make important announcements regarding a permanent political solution to the Gorkha impasse and the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub-communities in the Scheduled Tribe list — two issues that had found mention in the BJP election manifesto in 2019. Though voted to power from the Darjeeling constituency, the BJP-led Union government has failed to translate assurances into action.

Continuing to dangle the carrot, Prime Minister on Saturday in his address stated that the BJP is working towards resolving the Gorkha issue and a solution is near.

A meeting was held between like minded political outfits, individuals and apolitical organisations in Darjeeling on Sunday. “We feel utterly disheartened after 15 years of empty promises. We met to chalk out a strategy on Sunday.

However, the meeting remained inconclusive. We hope to come out with a concrete decision very soon,” stated Noman Rai of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

“BJP has been giving the same assurances in the past also. We feel utterly disappointed after waiting for 15 years. In his address from the Darjeeling constituency, the Prime Minister gave back zero to our fifteen years of loyalty and efforts.

The Gorkhas will not vote for the BJP. We will look for an alternative which could include a consensus candidate also,” stated Ajoy Edwards, president, Hamro Party while talking to Millennium Post. The Hamro Party, an ally of the BJP, is the second largest party of the Hills.

Echoing similar sentiments, RB Rai, president, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist, an ally of the BJP stated: “We feel let down. It has resulted in a loss of BJP’s integrity. We will have to rethink our support for the BJP.”

However, the GNLF has decided to keep faith in BJP assurances. “Coming from the Prime Minister, someone with a proven track record of fulfilling his Sankalpa, am most assured about the seriousness with which the Central government is working to resolve our demands permanently” stated Mann Ghising, president, GNLF.

Meanwhile Anit Thapa, president, BGPM dubbing Gopal Lama, TMC candidate from Darjeeling as a “candidate of the Gorkhas” has stated “Delhi’s flower has hoodwinked us for the past 15 year, it is time to give a befitting answer to them”.